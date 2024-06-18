NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video shows the tense police takedown of suspects who tried to jump off the turnpike following the end of a police pursuit.

Video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows Miami-Dade Police rescuing one man and bringing another man down from standing on a Florida Turnpike wall.

“Watch out with a guy in the back,” one officer said.

“Get the (police) dog, get the dog out,” a second officer said as the suspect stood on the ledge.

It is the first time the road hazard of the eye-popping, wall-hopping variety can be seen.

The suspect is seen fully over the edge as he tries to escape his unsuccessful run against the law. But officers reach over and begin rescuing him.

“Grab him. Grab him. Grab him!” officers said.

“Grab him by the pants,” another officer said.

On that Nov. 9, 2023 day, 7Skyforce was above the scene capturing the end of a police pursuit that began in Homestead.

“He may fall down there. It’s not gonna be a pretty picture,” said 7Skyforce reporter Ralph Rayburn.

The suspect dangling on the wall of the Florida Turnpike was the end of an already outrageous pursuit that featured multiple PIT maneuvers by the Florida Highway Patrol.

“Do it again, one more time,” narrated Rayburn as FHP attempted the PIT maneuvers on the northbound Turnpike near Okeechobee Road.

According to police, the pursuit began after a group of four thieves went on an alleged shoplifting spree at Kohl’s. When the police arrived, they spotted the four men with two carts filled to the top with store merchandise.

“They observed several males coming out of the back emergency door of the Kohl’s with two cards just full of merchandise,” said Homestead Police Captain Fernando Morales. “When the officers attempted to stop the subjects, the driver rammed one of the police cars with the police officer inside.”

After the Homestead officer’s vehicle was hit by the stolen U-Haul getaway van, the chase was on but it didn’t go long.

After several PIT maneuvers. a police convention arrived with more than a half dozen guns pointed at the suspects who were bailing out.

As the suspects get cornered, two of them think of an idea that makes the situation even more dangerous.

One of them attempts to go over the wall, while the other step on the ledge.

“Grab him!” yells one officer.

Video shows one of the men intentionally going over the barrier wall, as police keep him from jumping or falling.

As the police attempt to rescue one of the suspects, another one stands on the overpass wall.

“Grab that (expletive)!” said the officer.

At a moment’s notice, police saw themselves trying to save and arrest two suspects.

After a brief tussle, they successfully get one off the wall, as the other one remains hanging.

The cop who pulls him to safety loses his camera, but once the camera is back on, officers are seen celebrating because everyone is safe.

Both suspects were pulled back onto the turnpike.

He and three others were arrested

“Like the good old days, baby! Guess I got a lot of paperwork to do!” said an officer.

It was a successful day at the office for these officers following a wild pursuit.

According to police, one of the suspects had a stolen driver’s license which he used to falsely identify himself when arrested. Police said that the identification error has been fixed in the legal system.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.