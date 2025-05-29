MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dramatic video from officers’ body-worn cameras captured the tense moments when police rushed to a woman’s aid after, detectives said, she was stabbed outside a supermarket in Miami Beach, leading to the arrest of the suspect, who was no stranger.

Miami Beach Police units responded to the scene of the stabbing in front of the Sabor Tropical Supermarket at 969 Normandy Drive, April 24.

“What happened?” an officer asked a witness in Spanish.

“He stabbed her in the neck,” said the witness.

Moments before, detectives said, 44-year-old Carmen Rodriguez was ambushed and stabbed.

“Who? Who stabbed her?” an officer asked the witness.

“Her husband, her ex-husband,” said the witness.

The bodycam footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows the frantic effort to help Rodriguez. The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office blurred the victim’s face to protect her identity.

Paramedics tended to the 4-inch gash on Rodriguez’s neck before transporting her to the Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she underwent surgery and was intubated, according to a police report, and is currently recovering.

“Reference a white female stabbed in the neck,” an officer said in the bodycam video.

Officers, meanwhile, also tried to learn about Rodriguez’s attacker and where he went.

“He went through the alley,” said a witness in Spanish.

“I need rescue,” said an officer.

Not seen in the footage is Rodriguez’s bloody neck, which was the main priority for first responders, as witnesses yelled out the direction of where the offender ran.

“Down this way, down this way!” said a witness.

Surveillance images feature the accused stabber, who Rodriguez told officers is the estranged father to her children and who traveled across the country to carry out the sidewalk crime in broad daylight.

“He came from Las Vegas,” Rodriguez told officers at the scene.

The victim said she moved to South Florida months ago “to separate herself from the Subject,” the police report states.

Detectives identified the assailant as 49-year-old Aliomar Acosta Perez.

Shortly after the stabbing, investigators said, Acosta Perez hit the road before he was caught by police just east of Tallahassee.

He has since been brought back to and booked in Miami-Dade County. He was charged with attempted murder and is awaiting trial.

