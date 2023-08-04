MIAMI (WSVN) - Never-before-seen police body camera video shows a new view of a suspected thief who was trapped inside a stolen moving truck that crashed into a home in Miami.

The footage captured a chaotic scene in the aftermath of the Feb. 14 crash along the 600 block of Northwest 18th Avenue.

“The victims are on the scene, and the offender is still in the truck, and we’re working on getting him out,” a first responder is heard saying in radio transmissions.

“What happened?” a witness is heard asking in Spanish.

“Only two patients!” a paramedic is heard saying.

According to City of Miami Police, the wounded man seen in the video looking disoriented and trapped inside the truck had just stolen it from a business down the street.

Seconds later, investigators said, the suspect lost control and plowed into a home with a mother and baby inside. Fortunately, neither were hurt.

First responders also kept an eye on the unsafe structure that was the home along Northwest 18th Avenue.

“We have to stabilize that wall,” a paramedic is heard saying.

It’s where first responders encountered the young mother. She said her baby’s crib was positioned directly behind the wall that was bashed by the stolen rig.

Speaking through a translator, the mother later told 7News that an air mattress shielded her child from falling debris.

There were more victims.

“I was just coming from work. He came around the corner he’s doing 60 [miles an hour], came straight at me,” a man is seen telling an officer in the bodycam video.

The man said his car was hit and totaled by the speeding stolen truck.

Ahmmon Richards owns College Hunks Hauling Junks, the moving company from where, police said, the truck was stolen.

Richards, a former University of Miami football star, said he was shocked to find one of his vehicles swiped from his business.

“I see it’s like, ‘Vroom!’ Then he kept going,” Richards is seen telling an officer in the bodycam video.

7News spoke with Richards later that night.

“Never seen this guy a day in my life,” he said.

Friday evening, 7News cameras captured damage to the roof and gate of the home where the truck crashed.

As for the suspect, he was identified as Delvis Gonzalez. He remains locked on multiple charges, including theft, fleeing and destruction of property.

