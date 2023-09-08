MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released officer-worn body camera video provides a new view of the moments a woman was taken into custody after she went into Biscayne Bay with her 3-year-old nephew, landing her behind bars and putting the toddler’s life in danger.

City of Miami Police officers’ body cameras captured the tense moment an officer grabbed the toddler from Biscayne Bay, then arrested his aunt, Thursday morning.

“Give them the baby! Give them the baby!” an officer is heard screaming to the woman, identified as 27-year-old Natalia Marina.

The incident, which began in Miami’s Brickell section and ended in Brickell Key, was also widely documented by onlookers recording on their cellphones.

Police said they were called about a woman messing up landscaping lights in Brickell.

“Hey, guys. How are you doing? Can I talk to you for a second, please?” an officer is heard saying in bodycam video.

Officers caught up to Marina, her sister and her nephew along the water.

Moments later, the responding officer’s bodycam video captured Marina going into the water with the child.

“Don’t move,” the officer said to Marina’s sister.

Investigators said Marina swam from Brickell to Brickell Key with her nephew in her arms.

Friday morning, Marina appeared before a Miami-Dade Circuit judge.

“I know what’s going on right now,” said Marina.

“I’m sure you do, hon,” said the judge.

Marina was charged with criminal mischief, resisting arrest without violence and child abuse. Her bond was set at more than $6,000.

She was also ordered to stay away from the child, who is currently with the Florida Department of Children and Families.

As of late Friday night, Marina remained behind bars

