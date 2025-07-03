MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officer-worn body cameras captured a tough takedown on a star-studded Miami Beach street involving an armed man who, police said, was up to no good.

The footage, exclusively obtained by 7News, captured the May 8 encounter that came with a foot chase and zapping on an uber-exclusive street: Miami Beach’s North Bay Road, near 47th Street.

Among the celebrities who own properties in the upscale neighborhood are David and Victoria Beckham, Shakira and Barry Gibb.

Before the late night rundown, a police report states, a private security guard spotted a man with gun.

“He had cranked off few in the air,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

Residents called 911, and Miami Beach Police officers rushed in moments later.

The first responding officer spotted a man who took off running when told to stop.

“Get on the ground!” an officer is heard yelling in the bodycam video while running after the suspect.

That’s when the officer deployed his Taser, shocking the suspect.

“He almost got shot,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

The police report states officers picked up “a black, Glock 9mm model 48.”

Meanwhile, officers took Taser prongs out of the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Kenio Anderson.

A records check revealed the defendant is a “convicted felon with criminal registration, to include a prior armed robbery, burglaries and several weapons charges.”

Detectives also learned Anderson was convicted guilty for “carrying a concealed firearm.” The picked up off North Bay Road was “reported stolen in an auto burglary.”

Anderson was charged with being a felong in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. He has a court hearing scheduled for September.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.