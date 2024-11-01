MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Bodycam video shows the moments after a motorcyclist was struck and killed by a driver who, police say, fell asleep behind the wheel.

The fatal crash occurred on Miami Beach in the area of Meridian Avenue and 41st Street on April 15.

According to Miami Beach Police, the pickup truck was speeding eastbound on 41st Street when it veered onto the westbound lanes and hit the motorcycle, sending it and its driver flying nearly 90 feet away from the scene of the crash.

Upon arrival, body camera video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows the rush by officials to try and save the motorcyclist’s life.

“Sir, fire rescue is on the way, OK?” said an officer to the victim.

“He’s conscious, he’s breathing, but he’s not responding,” said the officer.

Officers surrounded the unresponsive motorcycle driver.

“Do you understand what’s going on?” said the officer.

“Can you talk?” said the officer.

After being rushed to the hospital, the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries.

Officers quickly found the suspect behind the fatal crash.

“Are you feeling OK?” asked an officer.

“I’m fine. I’m worried about him,” said the man,

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Patrick Schiebel, showed concern for the victim and stayed by his side at the scene of the crime.

As officers cleaned up the mess from the wreck, they allowed Schiebel to walk free after being questioned about the crash.

But four months later, Schiebel was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

According to police, the defendant said he was “sleep deprived and was awake for over 24 hours” and that he “stated he dozed prior to the crash. The defendant further stated that he was not aware of the crash until the impact and does not remember how the crash happened.”

7News also obtained surveillance video during his August 8 questioning.

It remains unclear why officers did not arrest Schiebel the night of the crash and why it took them months to make one.

But it isn’t the only investigation into the incident.

Miami Beach Police confirmed to 7News that the handling of the case is under an Internal Affairs investigation and that Traffic Homicide investigator Richard Rodriguez has been reassigned, pending an outcome of the investigation.

This is the second April 2024 crash that resulted in an Internal Affairs investigation.

7News has followed the developments of the story of a fatal hit-and-run accident near the Miami Beach Police headquarters and the fired officer who drove off despite being flagged down by nearby witnesses.

The April 28 crash also resulted in the arrest of Demarcus Harrington.

Schiebel’s case remains open and he has a pending trial.

Miami Beach officials said the Internal Affairs investigation into the crash caused by Schiebel remains ongoing.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.