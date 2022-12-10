MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video captured the tense moments when Miami Shores Police officers responded to Barry University for what turned out to be a false alarm.

The video shows officers interacting with students and staff following reports of an armed intruder on campus on the night of Dec. 1.

“Miami Shores Police, make yourself known,” said an officer holding a long gun.

“Let’s go, guys, let’s go,” another officer told students before leading them out of the library.

But the threat turned out to be unfounded. Officers determined popping balloons on another part of campus were mistaken for gunshots.

Widespread panic ensued, followed by the prompt arrival of police officers.

Students who spoke with 7News later that night described the heartstopping moments when they thought there was a gunman on campus.

“Everyone was like, ‘Keep the doors locked, make sure nobody leaves this area,’” said a student with glasses. “It was a very jarring situation.”

“You’re coming out,” an officer said after opening a door open.

The officer’s point of view shows systematic movement from room to room within buildings at the university.

“You guys in here? Somebody in here? Shores Police!” said an officer checking out a section of the library.

No one was hurt, but students said they were uneasy.

“I got a call saying, ‘Don’t come to Barry University because there’s an active shooter,’” said a student.

“Shores Police, come out!” said an officer in the bodycam video.

“They sent another email saying that everything was clear,” said a student.

Students were seen hugging each other shortly after learning there was no shooter.

“By the time we had gotten out of these sort of back rooms and back into the main entrance, that was when we were instructed, like, ‘Everybody’s in the clear, you’re fine,'” said the student with glasses.

A mock drill conducted by Miami Shores Police at Barry this summer could be part of why things went so smoothly last week.

Officers were able to practice their response to a dangerous emergency on campus.

Video of the drill showed students and officers inside the library. The footage bears an eerie resemblance to what unfolded on Dec. 1, suggesting the summer’s run-through paid off during an actual call for help.

The police department released a statement on Dec. 2 that reads in part, “It was determined that Barry University staff did exactly what they had been instructed to do.”

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units also responded to Barry on Dec. 1. Officers gave the all clear within about one hour of responding.

