MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - First there was a holiday weekend party on a megayacht off Miami Beach. Then the police showed up, after there was trouble on board.

Officer-worn body camera video obtained by 7News captured the tense moments when Miami Beach Police units responded to the 116-foot Rex yacht off Miami Beach, May 27.

“The suspect with the gun is on the Rex boat,” someone is heard saying on police radio,

“Clearing the deck. If we have to take this shot from the water here,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

“He said he’d shoot everybody on the boat,” another officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

“He’d said he wanted to shoot us all, and shoot the boat, too,” the boat’s owner is heard saying in the bodycam video.

According to a police report, there was an “irate” man on board who pulled a gun and yelled, “I’m going to make holes in this boat and take everyone down with me, and I’m going to shoot everyone.”

The incident took unfolded with a party of people and crew on board over Memorial Day weekend.

Mechanical problems set the suspect off, according to the listed owner, who transported passengers from the anchored, broken-down yacht on a dinghy.

The bodycam footage shows the onwer telling officers what he says happened.

“The boat broke down, and I was called, and I brought the mechanic on board,” the boat’s owner is heard saying in the bodycam video. “The guy in the blue shirt freaked out.”

“Why?” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

“Because he wanted to go home, and I started taking my friends in the dinghy, and then he was just really pissed off,” the boat’s owner replied to the officer, “and out of nowhere, he started pulling out this weapon and said, ‘I’m gonna shoot you guys.'”

Forty-seven-year-old Justin Hensley was detained and ordered him off the Rex, after it was repaired and brought back to a Collins Avenue dock, where officers investigated.

“I own a marketing company, called Rock Star Lifestyle,” Hensley is heard telling officers in the bodycam video.

Hensley’s online, living it up in clubs and with celebrities as part of his business.

“She has video of him with the firearm,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

But crew members of the Rex yacht showed officers a video showing Hensley shirtless and with what appears to be a gun stuffed in his bathing suit waistband.

They said he also waved it and made threats to shoot.

“Doesn’t get any more simple than what I’m going to tell you right now: it’s either you’re part of the problem, or you’re part of the solution. Where’s the firearm?” an officer is heard saying to several young women in the bodycam video.

Revelers were kept aboard as police searched the vessel.

“Open your purse,” an officer is heard telling a woman.

“This place is so huge,” said one of the officers searching the yacht.

Officers didn’t find the firearm.

“He might’ve dumped it over,” an officer is heard saying in the bodycam video.

But the video and several witness accounts were enough for officers to take Hensley to jail.

Once arrested, officers wrote in the report, “Hensley repeatedly apologized for his actions.”

Hensley was arrested that night for aggravated assault and firearm exhibition, but court records indicate his charges have since been downgraded to disorderly conduct. His case is pending.

