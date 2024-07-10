MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage captured the moment Miami Beach Police arrested a suspect accused of yanking a woman out of her car and taking off in her vehicle, after officers tracked him down using the victim’s stolen phone.

According to police, the incident happened on May 20 in the 8 p.m. hour, in the center of the city, next to the convention center, not far from Miami Beach City Hall, near Washington Avenue and 20th Street.

In officer-worn body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News, the woman is seen crying as she told officers what happened.

“I’m screaming, screaming, and then he pulled and pushed me out of the car,” the victim said.

The police report stated this was a “robbery / carjacking [where] the female victim was pulled out of her vehicle by a male subject, thrown to the ground, and the male fled in the victim’s vehicle.”

The victim described her encounter with the suspect.

“I was at the red light on the phone, and he has my phone and my purse, and he says, ‘Get out of the car!’ I thought he wanted to rape me!” said the victim.

A good Samaritan who was at the scene saw the suspect dragging the victim out of her car.

“I see him snatch her out,” said the good Samaritan.

Aside from minor injuries and being shaken to her core, the victim was OK and was able to give officers important information about the suspect and the car he stole.

The bodycam footage also captured the good Samaritan assisting police.

“All I see is him pulling her out the car,” said the good Samaritan.

“I heard yelling immediately,” said another witness.

As police worked to find the carjacker, they had an idea on how to find the suspected carjacker.

“Do you remember your iCloud log in, so we can try to track your phone?” said an officer.

Since the woman’s iPhone was also stolen, police were able to track her phone via the Find My iPhone app, which provided live GPS updates.

The GPS led police to the 300 block of 41st Street, where they found 29-year-old Alfred Hall.

“You are matching the description of someone we’re looking for to a tee, man,” said an officer.

Police at the crime’s location kept using the app to connect with the victim’s stolen phone.

“The phone is pinging here with us,” said an officer.

The victim’s children then appeared on the home screen of one of the three phones that Hall had in his possession.

Hall was then handcuffed and placed under arrested.

The arrest was aided in part by the victim’s phone’s app.

The victim’s purse was located near where car was found, in mid-Beach.

She suffered injuries to her neck, chest, arm and hand.

Hall faces robbery and carjacking charges. His case is pending.

