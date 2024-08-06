MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - New body camera footage captures the arrest of Colombia’s soccer federation president and his son following an embarrassing night for Copa America soccer and South Florida.

The VIP pair were arrested during a chaotic night at the Hard Rock Stadium on July 14.

In video, obtained exclusively by 7News, 71-year-old Ramón Jesurún and his son Ramon Jamil Jesurún Jr. were placed in handcuffs by Miami-Dade Police after, police say, the son fought a security guard when they weren’t immediately allowed into the field.

“Ready to walk?” an officer tells Jesurún.

The championship game between Colombia and Argentina on July 14th was overshadowed by a surge of fans without tickets overwhelming the security, rushing into the stadium and leading to dozens of arrests and international scrutiny.

“This is the worst, (expletive) stadium in the whole world!” said a fan.

Despite having tickets to the game, Jesurun Jr. was seen menacingly clenching his fist and engaging with a woman who, the police said, was trying to maintain order.

Video shows Jesurún Jr. being held back by a child.

The pair went from the field to Miami-Dade County jail.

“You have cuffs on them,” an officer said after the dad and son duo arrived to jail.

As police began arresting rule breakers, the fan frenzy was seen worldwide.

“Everybody just started running in,” said another fan.

“Absolutely terrible,” a third fan said.

“Everybody flooded us. I thought we were gonna die,” a fourth fan said.

Another fan recorded several people trying to enter the stadium through the ventilation system.

After the arrest, 7News caught up with the father and son as they were being released.

Jesurún denied the allegations, claiming that he didn’t push anyone and was defending himself.

“I pushed no one. I defended myself. Watch the video, watch the video. But look, we had access,” said a defiant Jesurún as he walked out of jail.

However, their special access passes did not matter to officers who ended up cuffing them and taking them to jail.

The father and son face charges of battery.

