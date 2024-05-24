SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New officer worn body camera video is giving a new perspective on a now former Miami-Dade Police officer’s arrest.

Forty-three-year-old Victor Montalvo was arrested on March 5 and accused of drawing his gun after he crashed into a police cruiser while driving under the influence.

“Why did you unholster your weapon?” an officer asked Montalvo.

“I don’t know,” said Montalvo.

The video was released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

According to officials, the marked police car was blocking the inner lane to ensure the safety of road workers in the area.

A police report stated that after the crash, Montalvo “unsteadily” exited the SUV while the police officer in the marked vehicle checked on the workers.

“I want you to sit up front,” an officer said.

After the officer’s demand, video shows Montalvo stumbling as he gets up to comply with the order. In another angle, he nearly falls over when he tried to sit down on the curb.

“Secure that. Secure, just stand there, do not, stand there, I got you,” said an officer.

Video shows up close the damage to the police car from the crash.

According to investigators, the incident happened early in the morning on March 5 while Montalvo was on duty.

The accused officer was in an unmarked black Ford Explorer when he struck the occupied marked police car.

At one point after the crash, the police report states, Montalvo was “laying prone in the roadway.”

The officer then reportedly saw Montalvo reach for the front of his waistband and draw a semi-automatic firearm, but he quickly dropped his gun after the police officer loudly ordered him to drop his weapon.

According to the arrest report, officer smelled “an odor of an alcoholic beverage on the defendant’s breath, see his watery eyes, hear his slurred speech.”

Despite police telling him of the consequences of refusing a sobriety test, Montalvo refused to take one.

Montalvo is expected back in court on June 18.

Miami-Dade Police said Montalvo is still relieved of duty with pay.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.