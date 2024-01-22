MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have released a new view of a Florida woman as she tried fly out of the U.S. through Miami International Airport, after she was charged in connection to the murder of her son-in-law.

The officer-worn body camera video showed Donna Adelson being arrested back on Nov. 13 while trying to board a one-way flight to Vietnam — a country with no extradition treaty with the U.S.

Her arrest came just days after the conviction of her son, Charlie Adelson, for hiring two hit men to murder his brother-in-law, Dan Markel.

She is now facing the same charges.

The bodycam video captured the moment Miami-Dade Police officers placed Donna under arrest for the murder of her son-in-law.

At the time of the arrest, she was with her husband Harvey, who was attempting to board the same flight.

While Donna’s demeanor was pretty calm toward police, she resisted giving officers her cellphone. The video later shows her husband taking her necklace and rings off while she is in handcuffs.

Donna was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation to commit murder. Prosecutors allege she played a role in the murder-for-hire plot.

Markel, a prominent Florida State University professor, was gunned down in his driveway back on 2014. Investigators said the victim was in a heated custody battle with Charlie’s sister, Wendi Adelson, at the time of the shooting.

Donna, 73, is the fifth person arrested in the plot. Legal experts said jail conversations between her and Charlie are what led to her arrest.

“She was absolutely on their radar from the very beginning,” said legal expert Lester Tate. “You might also see some of the other individuals who have been convicted in this case coming to testify.”

Charlie was sentenced to life in prison without parole in December. He maintains his innocence.

Donna is expected in court Monday morning.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.