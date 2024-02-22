MIAMI (WSVN) - Body camera video shows an off-duty City of Miami Police officer ending up on the opposite side of the law after fellow officers found him passed out behind the wheel with a gun in his lap.

The footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, captures Miami Police officers arresting one of their own on suspicion of driving under the influence, but that’s not all.

“They discovered that the individual was holding what appeared to be a firearm,” said Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales.

The arrest went down the morning of Oct. 31 along Northwest 62nd Street, just past Interstate 95, after Miami-Dade Schools Police officers said they came upon an Infiniti sedan with a man passed out in the driver;s seat. Moments later, they spotted the gun.

MIami Police units responded to the area after Miami-Dade Schools Police alerted them about the strange discovery.

“You know who that is, right?” said a responding officer.

“That’s an officer,” said another responding officer.

One of the officers is heard sighing at the surprise.

“[Expletive] 16 as [expletive], too,” an officer said.

“Sixteen” is police code for someone who’s been driving under the influence. It’s the charge now facing Miami Police Officer Joevanih Sauvagere.

“We had him at gunpoint,” a Miami-Dade Schools Police officer is heard telling a responding Miami Police officer in the video.

The Miami-Dade Schools Police officer shared details of his encounter and seeing the sleeping man in his car.

“I’m banging, I’m banging. He finally pulled the window down, and I told him, ‘Put the car in park,'” said the officer. “He put the car in park. I noticed he had a firearm on his lap.”

That handgun was later seen placed on top of a Miami Police vehicle, after Sauvagere was taken into custody.

Officers shut down busy Northwest 62nd street during the morning rush during what looked like a police convention.

Their arrestee then ended up in an ambulance.

The arrest report describes Sauvagere as having “slurred speech” and a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage from his breath.”

“Sleeping, behind the wheel,” said Morales.

Morales said Sauvagere was relieved of duty pending an investigation. Police on Thursday said this is still the case.

Following Sauvagere’s arrest, a 7News crew went to his home. Someone inside residence didn’t feel like commenting on the arrest or DUI charge.

The bodycam video captured one of the responding officers questioning Sauvagere.

“You don’t have any – nothing else on you?” said a responding officer.

“No,” said Sauvagere.

“No knife, nothing?” said the responding officer.

“Nothing like that,” said Sauvagere.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said this is still an active traffic criminal case.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.