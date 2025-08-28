Newly released body camera video captured the moment deputies responded to a Miami firefighter’s home, and the ensuing confrontation would end with the firefighter in handcuffs.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office responded to the home of City of Miami Fire Rescue firefighter Maximo Vasquez Jr., located along the 9800 block of Southwest 163rd Street in Southwest Miami-Dade, during the early morning hours of June 2.

According to the arrest report, Vasquez had reported his wife missing and “called 911 on two occasions throughout the night … only to demean deputies that arrived.”

The bodycam video shows Vasquez, 42, giving deputies a rude welcome.

“Did I tell you I did not want a report?” said Vasquez.

“I asked you if you wanted a report,” said a responding deputy.

“And my answer was?” said Vasquez.

“You said, ‘Go [expletive] yourself,'” said the responding deputy.

The confrontation deteriorated from that point, with Vazquez resorting to expletive-laced responses to deputies’ questions.

“Are you serious, bro?” said Vasquez.

“Give us the height and weight and the last thing she was wearing,” said a responding deputy.

Throughout the exchange, deputies tried to help and requested information in order to create a missing person report.

“So, how many times to it [expletive] take? Bro, you guys are [expletive] retarted. I swear to God, bro,” said Vasquez.

“OK,” said a responding deputy.

“It’s like dealing with children,” said Vasquez.

“OK, we’re gonna write [the report] up for you,” said the responding deputy.

“Give me my [expletive] report,” said Vasquez.

Minutes later, Vasquez was given a case card, and that’s when things really went south.

“[Expletive] you, bro,” Vasquez said as he flicked the case card at the deputies.

Seconds later, deputies grabbed the firefighter. He would end up in the ground, with his hands behind his back, handcuffed.

Vasquez faces four misdemeanor charges: misuse of 911 communications, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assault on a law enforcement officer.

After he was placed under arrest, Vasquez offered an apology.

“Hey, man, I apologize for it,” he said.

But the damage was done.

“Nah, man, that’s not right, bro. No, man, you guys are wring, dawg,” said Vasquez after his apology did not appear to have the desired effect.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, Vasquez cooperated with their internal affairs investigation, and he still has his position with the department. His next court appearance is set for Sept. 11.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.