SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officer-worn body camera video captured the takedown of two men following an armed robbery of a Southwest Miami-Dade couple earlier this year, and detectives said at least one of the suspects is also wanted for attempted murder.

The bodycam video of the June 23 arrests, acquired exclusively by 7News, shows a driver getting out of a vehicle at a fast-food drive-thru and complying with officers’ demands to get on the ground.

“I’ve got eyes on the passenger,” an officer is heard saying in the video.

“Come to us, come to us, come to me,” an officer is heard telling the driver as the suspect crawled toward them.

The duo who were taken into custody were wanted in connection to the June 22 carjacking of a couple outside of their Southwest Miami-Dade house.

Bodycam video captured victim Peter Gonzalez as he described the incident to a responding Miami-Dade Police officer.

“He came out of the car with a gun,” said Gonzalez.

Speaking with 7News after the carjacking, Gonzalez said he and his wife were ambushed in their mustard-colored Lamborghini.

The couple who were targeted showed 7News security footage of the crime.

“He pulled out the gun, pointed it at me, the gun, right in front of my house,” said Gonzalez.

One of the suspects is seen on the surveillance video knifing the Lambo’s tire during the stick-up.

“Did he take anything?” an officer asked Gonzalez in the bodycam video.

“Yeah, he took my chain and my rings, and he asked for my watch,” said Gonzalez.

After the armed ripoff of the jewels, the robbers drove off, but Gonzalez and his wife were not quite done with them.

“We followed them,” said Gonzalez’s wife.

The couple went after the robbers, punctured tire and all, until, they said, the gunman came back at them blocks away.

“Got down from the car, came this way and shot four times at me that way,” said Gonzalez.

When asked whether retreating at this time would have been the more sensible option, Gonzalez replied, “No, I’m saying the opposite, ‘I want to get this guy.’ That’s what I was saying.”

When asked whether he was armed himself, Gonzalez said, “No, I didn’t have a gun. If I did, I would have done something about it.”

After a cat-and-mouse chase and shooting session that included rides through residential neighborhoods and the Florida Turnpike, that robber got away.

Doorbell video captured MDPD officer at the couple’s home.

A day later, officers made the arrests at the fast food restaurant.

“Excellent job, guys,” someone said in police radio.

Police identified one of the suspects as 33-year-old Tavoris Odom. He faces a list of charges, including armed robbery and attempted murder.

Police identified the second suspect as Agustin Bouza. He has been charged with armed robbery, conspiracy and other charges.

Both men have pending open cases.

