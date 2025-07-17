MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officer worn body camera video captured the moment police put the brakes on a serial thief’s stealing spree in Miami Beach during which she targeted tourists and used pepper spray to carry out the crimes, investigators said.

Esther Torres is seen walking at night, alone and with a look back to make sure she’s not being tailed. She was living the fast life — and handy with a pepper spray canister — but the 20-year-old suspect would eventually be caught.

Detectives said she was after expensive items from South Florida visitors, including a Rolex watch valued ar $22,000.

Torres’ arrest went down the afternoon of May 15 in Miami.

“You have no weapons on you, none of that stuff, right?” an officer asked Torres.

“No,” she replied.

She was picked up with a child in the car before she was taken to jail.

Surveillance video shows the suspect back in March as she moved briskly through the Fontainebleau Hotel’s lobby. Investigators said she pepper-sprayed a tourist in the face before making off with an expensive Rolex.

But before that, detectives said, Torres came through a Collins Court alley fresh off yet another pepper spray attack and theft. This alley walk was a knockout blow to her freedom.

“It’s what did her in,” said Mtch Novick, owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel on Ninth Street and Collins Avenue.

With his wall of surveillance footage inside his hotel, Novick’s video came in handy yet again.

Also in March, police said, Torres targeted a men at the Breakwater Hotel on Ocean Drive. She allegedly took down a man for his watch and other valuables.

The images captured by Novick’s camera caught the interest of Miami Beach Police, who texted him:

“Good morning Mitch, I’m investigating a case I believe was a prostitute related theft / robbery. I believe the subject goes westbound from the alley on Ninth and Ocean Court If you get a chance, can you review your cameras? I lose her around that area. Your help would be greatly appreciated.”

Novick replied with the following text:

“Good morning: Is this your subject? If so, it looks like she made her way to Washington Avenue.”

Torres’ case was closed Wednesday. She was sentenced to five years’ probation, according to the state.

Accrding to jail records, she appears to be out of the jail system.

