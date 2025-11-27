MIAMI (WSVN) - Body camera video obtained by 7News shows the arrest of a Miami Lakes lawyer who has been accused of knocking out an elderly Norwegian Cruise Line passenger during a hallway fight.

“The detective already advised you at this moment you are under arrest,” an officer is heard telling 38-year-old Phillip Andrew Ortiz.

What started as a family vacation ended with Ortiz in handcuffs before the Norwegian Encore left PortMiami for a Caribbean cruise, Saturday.

“The captain is the one that is kicking you off the boat, not us,” an officer told Ortiz.

Norwegian crew members can be seen on camera during Ortiz’s arrest.

He was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older.

Ortiz insists he is the victim in the fight, accusing the 67-year-old man of being drunk and refusing to allow him and his family to pass through a hallway aboard the ship.

He showed law enforcement injuries from the encounter, later providing photos of the scratches and bruises he and his significant other suffered.

“You know you have a scratch mark here on your wrist, right,” an officer is heard asking Ortiz.

“Yes, and that’s what I would like documented,” Ortiz responded.

As officers placed him in handcuffs, Ortiz told them he hopes the other man will also be arrested.

“I hope this is on camera. I would hope that you are arresting the other person involved in the incident for sequestering my children and initiating this situation,” he said. “Justice will be served.”

7News was there when he bonded out of jail Tuesday morning.

When asked if he ever felt he went too far, he responded with a firm “no.”

Ortiz later demonstrated to 7News what he did to confront the man.

“Grabbed his arm, I engaged him like this. I disengaged him by pushing him back. And then like this,” Ortiz said as he grabbed reporter Sheldon Fox by his blazer and pushed him against a window.

The elderly man was knocked unconscious and later sent to the hospital.

Ortiz said his actions were purely to protect his family.

“My client didn’t punch, kick, bite or do anything other than take this person to the ground,” said Stephan Lopez, Ortiz’s attorney.

Ortiz and his attorney have requested the ship’s surveillance footage.

7News has reached out to Norwegian Cruise Line for comment but have not heard back.

