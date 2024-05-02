Officer-worn body camera video offers a new view of the moment police arrested a man for a slew of crimes, including pointing a gun at a Miami Beach commissioner, detectives said.

The footage shows the moment officers discovered and detained Christopher Pitre, one of Miami Beach’s most wanted men, April 15.

“What’s up, man? Where are you coming from?” an officer is heard asking the 35-year-old suspect.

“I got your guy here,” an officer is heard saying after he apprehended and handcuffed Pitre.

Pitre’s capture came after weeks-long crime spree in the city, one that came with a high-profile victim: City Commissioner Joe Magazine.

Speaking with 7News last month, Magazine said he stared down the barrel of Pitre’s gun, April 11.

“Gun’s already pulled, right at my chest,” he said.

Magazine alleges his SUV was burglarized by Pitre, whom he found sleeping the driver’s seat during their confrontation.

“A person was in my driver’s seat,” said Magazine.

The commissioner took a 7News crew through the day he saw his life flash before his eyes.

“In my head, I almost heard the gunshots going off, just kind of picturing what was next,” said Magazine.

The bodycam video showed the moment an officer found Pitre’s gun.

“He got a firearm,” the officer said.

Police said Pitre had the same loaded pistol on him four days later when he was spotted and stopped while on his scooter at Meridian Avenue and Española Way.

“Do you have another one on you?” an officer is heard asking the suspect in the bodycam video.

“No,” said Pitre.

Magazine fellow City Commissioner David Suarez reacted to Pitre’s arrest on Wednesday.

“What a danger this individual posts to our community,” said Magazine.

Both commissioners are newly elected, and they have championed law and order.

When asked to comment on the crime wave the city experienced in recent weeks, Suarez replied, “We just got elected in November, and one of the things that we campaigned on is change, and there is a tremendous amount of change happening in City Hall.”

Suarez said public safety, monitoring the homeless situation and hiring a new city manager are top priorities.

As for Pitre, his new home is jail.

Miami Beach Police spokesperson Christopher Bess issued the following statement regarding Pitre’s arrest.

“The Miami Beach Police Department’s coordinated efforts, executed by the Criminal Investigations Division, led to Christopher Pitre’s prompt arrest and the confiscation of the firearm believed to have been utilized in his most recent offense.”

Pitre is facing multiple felony charges on several separate, open, pending cases.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.