MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Officer-worn body camera footage captured the moment police took a homeless man into custody after he allegedly attacked an elderly man and his caregiver with a tequila bottle in Miami Beach.

Authorities said the attack happened in the afternoon of the 2025 Hyundai Air & Sea Show on May 24.

The caregiver, who didn’t want to be identified, said she was taking the elderly man home from South Pointe Park when, a man in the park started screaming at them.

“‘I am going to kill the lesbians, I am going to kill the gays, I am going to kill the pedophilia,'” she said.

Moments later, the homeless man, later identified as 54-year-old Erik Stephen Dufresne, attacked them.

“I said, ‘What are you doing, man? You’re an animal,'” the caregiver said.

She said the homeless man used a glass tequila bottle to hit the man in the wheelchair in the face and over the head, breaking his nose and leaving several cuts on his scalp and ears.

“It was a bloodbath, the poor thing in his wheelchair. I feel helpless myself, not able to do anything,” she said.

The caregiver said three young men who were nearby when it happened managed to stop the attacker by knocking him to the ground.

“The punch was so good that the man went face down,” she said.

She said that’s how Dufresne ended up covered in blood when authorities arrested him.

Dufresne can be heard screaming as officers placed handcuffs on him.

“I’m sorry, sir. I’m sorry, I’m sorry,” he could be heard telling officers.

Dufresne was charged with aggravated battery on an elderly person. He remains in jail without bond.

According to court records online, his trial is set to begin in September.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.