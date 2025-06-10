MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Bodycam video shows a man being caught after stealing liquor from a Lincoln Road restaurant.

“You’re fully surrounded,” said Miami Beach Police.

According to authorities, the man, identified as Antonio Dammond, was seen on surveillance footage stealing alcohol from Havana 1957 on Lincoln Road, in what police are calling an occupied burglary.

He was originally found by a cleaning crew member, who saw the unauthorized visitor inside the closed restaurant, and immediately called 911.

Miami Beach Police asked the worker if the man was still inside, but were told that the burglar left the business and went into a maintenance space located in the restaurant’s back door, which leads to several other businesses in Lincoln Road.

When the SWAT team arrived, they closed the street and put pressure inside, with the K-9 unit sniffing for the suspect. The dog, Vader, found the man, hidden in a small space in the attic after climbing up the men’s restroom ceiling.

“Miami Beach Police K-9, come out with your hands up, or we’re gonna send a dog and you’re gonna get bit,” said authorities.

“Come on out. There’s a helicopter outside. There’s police officers everywhere,” said another officer.

Police tried several times to get the man to exit the space voluntarily, offering warnings before having to take larger measures..

“Come out with your (expletive) hands up,” said authorities in bodycam footage. “There’s absolutely no way we’re leaving here until you’re in handcuffs.”

“Come out, come out now!” said an officer.

After various failed verbal attempts, authorities deployed pepper spray in the small space, affecting several officers.

“Make sure that you when you spray it in there, you don’t expose your face,” said an officer.

The spray proved to be effective as the man, identified as 37-year-old Dammond, came down from the space.

“He’s coming out,” said an officer. “Hey!”

Police found a stolen bottle of champagne, but nobody was celebrating as Dammond was arrested.

According to court records, he took a plea deal and reduced the charges to resisting arrest. Authorities said he also committed battery last month and awaits trial for that charge.

