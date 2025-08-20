MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly obtained body camera footage shows the 2020 arrest of a man accused of a high-priced crime spree across Miami and Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, Dwight Gustave was caught and cuffed just days after stealing a Rolex watch and a pricey ring from a couple in March 2020.

Body camera video also shows one of the victims of that crime telling detectives exactly what occurred.

“And then, right after, boom, this guy comes, puts a gun to my [head], and he says, ‘Give me the watch, give me your ring,'” said the victim. “I gave him my Rolex, I have him my ring, just, like, really quick, and he took off.”

Police said the robber’s getaway car was captured on surveillance camera footage, and they were able to link the street crime to Gustave.

Body camera video then captures Gustave’s arrest.

“Are you injured? They said you refused fire rescue,” said an officer as Gustave remained handcuffed in the back of a police car.

Gustave would be convicted of the robberies and serve time in state prison.

But five years later, police said, Gustave did time for the crime but didn’t learn his lesson.

Gustave is now back in trouble after being accused of similar crimes.

“So I believe he was just released from prison. You were arrested for four cases, and they all involve armed robbery with a firearm,” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

The now 30-year-old is once again behind bars after, police said, they put an end to an August crime spree that involved Gustave and his crime partner, 41-year-old Andria Banks.

Police released surveillance video showing two crimes allegedly committed by Gustave. In one of them, a man was pistol-whipped until he gave up his high-end watch. In another case, a man who was walking along Collins Avenue was attacked and had his watch ripped from his wrist before the robber ran away.

“These two individuals not only preyed on victims who were leaving nightclubs, but specifically preyed on individuals with high-end watches,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess.

While police said Gustave’s nighttime scouting is a new tactic of his, some things haven’t changed, like the kinds of clothes he was wearing,

The 2020 victim described the assilant’s attire as “black hoodie, goatee, beat-up jeans.”

Police said Gustave has long had a hankering for high-end timepieces while wearing a hoodie and pointing a gun.

“He pulled a gun, and he said — I had my Rolex on — he took my wedding ring, and he said, ‘Give me the watch, give me the ring,'” the 2020 victim told police. “It was a split second. I thought, you know, ‘Do I want to die for this? No.'”

Police remind the public that it isn’t worth risking your life by putting up a fight against these suspects. They add that valuables can be replaced, but a life cannot.

Gustave remains in jail without bond.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.