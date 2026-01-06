MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New body camera video and crime scene photos show the bloody, frantic aftermath of a 2024 attack at a Miami Beach bus stop that left an elderly man severely injured.

The new images obtained by 7News show officers rushing to the bus stop near Alton Road and Fifth Street on Sept. 23, 2024, where, police said, another Miami-Dade Transit passenger jumped 72-year-old Luciano Lastra after he exited the bus.

“Where’s the person that’s involved?” officers are heard asking witnesses.

A few weeks after the attack happened, Lastra described to 7News what happened after the attacker, identified as 26-year-old Gianni D’Angelo McIntosh Jones, had been antagonizing him while on board the bus.

“That’s where I got scraped, when I was thrown to the floor,” he said through a translator at the time.

The new video provided by Miami Beach Police offers another view of how the violent attack started that day.

Officers can be seen asking the bus driver in which direction McIntosh Jones tried running.

“He definitely ran that way, right?” the officer asked the driver, who nodded back.

One man who saw the problem escalate on the bus described it to officers.

“You saw it?” an officer asked the man.

“I seen it. I seen it,” he said. “The old man didn’t want any trouble, so he got off at the stop. This man followed him out.”

The witness went on to describe the vicious attack on Lastra to the officers.

“Even when he was on the ground, the younger man started stomping on him,” the witness told officers.

Lastra later told police he attempted to pull a knife to try to defend himself against McIntosh Jones, but was disarmed and had his leg slashed.

The 72-year-old told 7News he spent five days in the hospital due to the attack.

“He was looking at me in an evil way. He spit on the floor; he was looking for a problem,” Lastra told 7News in Spanish at the time.

Back at the scene, police caught up with McIntosh Jones not long after the attack happened.

“Why’d you run?” an officer is heard asking McIntosh Jones.

“I didn’t run away; I walked away,” he told officers.

As they placed McIntosh Jones into custody, he’s heard telling officers the knife wasn’t his.

“You don’t have a knife on you, right?” an officer asked him.

“I don’t have no weapon. He got the knife, bro,” he said.

He later admitted to slashing Lastra’s lower leg and knocking him unconscious, investigators said.

“For sure, this person is dangerous,” Lastra said in Spanish at the time. “He’s in the street with nowhere to be and work. He’s looking for trouble.”

Court records indicate McIntosh Jones’ criminal case has since been closed.

7News has reached out to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office to find out why. They say they will be in touch with more information.

