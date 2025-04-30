DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The rush to rescue a 2-year-old found unresponsive in a pool in Doral was captured by officers’ body cameras.

Doral Police units responded to a community pool along the 8200 block of Northwest 41st Street, Saturday night.

A few days later, the officers, Ysabella Vales and Jhojan Gallo, were hailed as heroes in an event held at the Doral Police Station.

“I was just focused on doing the best I could to try and bring her back,” said Vales.

The heart-wrenching moments of officers racing to save the toddler’s life were caught on camera.

The toddler, named Keylanis, was left lifeless and blue after she nearly drowned.

“It got to a point where I was getting emotional, but I had to revert back and stay focused,” said Gallo.

Keylanis’ parents said she was in the pool when she somehow went under and stayed with her face in the water for over a minute before her father noticed. They called 911.

Upon arrival, officers administered CPR and other lifesaving measures as they knew time was moving against them.

“I was just trying to get her to fire rescue as soon as possible,” said Vales.

Miraculously, the responding officers revived young Keylanis and handed her off to paramedics.

The young girl was taken to Jackson West Medical Center.

On Wednesday, the girl was all smiles as she was surrounded by family members and the officers who saved her life.

“It’s just great. I don’t have words to describe it,” said Vales.

Keylanis’ father, Kevin Guayapero, said it was a miracle his daughter survived the incident.

He also thanked the officers for keeping him calm during those terrifying moments and for saving his daughter’s life.

Doral Police praised the three officers for their tremendous efforts.

Doral Police Chief said Vales and Gallo will receive awards at a later date.

