MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage shows the moments when University of Miami graduate student slammed into a Miami Beach police officer and took off.

According to Miami Beach Police, that impact knocked the officer to the ground and set off a dangerous pursuit that led to the arrest of 29-year-old Noah Aloush.

Detectives said Aloush, who is also a U.S. Marine veteran, was riding an electric scooper along the beachwalk near 71st Street, where e-scooting is not allowed, on Nov. 1.

Miami Beach Police Officer Julio Blanco tried to stop Aloush, who’s known for doing scooter stunts on social media.

“Striking me, knocking me to the ground and injuring my right elbow,” Blanco said in court. “When I was on the ground, I looked at him, he saw me, and instead of rendering aid, he decided to jump back on and flee.”

Investigators said Aloush ran from police until he hit a dead end at 77th and Bayside Lane, lost control of the scooterand fell. He was taken into custody moments later.

Aloush faces multiple charges, including running from the police, reckless driving and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer. He was released on bond on Nov. 19.

