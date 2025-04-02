MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam video captured the graphic moments officers were forced to fire on a knife-wielding man in front of Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.

The initial incident took place on Feb. 23, 2024, at around 10 a.m.

Miami Police Department officers, having received a call about a violent dispute, arrived on the scene to find an adult male armed with a large knife threatening people near the area of Northwest Eighth Avenue and 17th Street.

Bodycam footage shows the officer and the suspect arguing back and forth for several minutes, with the officer trying to calm the suspect down.

“Drop the knife!” said the officer. “Boss, you don’t have to do this. I don’t want to shoot you. Don’t do this.”

Police screamed at bystanders to get out of the direction of potential gunfire before the suspect takes off, causing the officers to give pursuit.

He led them to JMH Ryder Trauma Center, where the officers were forced to open fire in broad daylight.

“Drop the knife!” said the officer. “Get on the ground!”

Despite the gunshot wound, the suspect quickly recovers, taking off and causing officers to give chase once again. The terrifying pursuit ultimately ended when officers managed to corner and tase the man at the emergency room ambulance bay.

The suspect, having survived the ordeal, was taken into custody and hospitalized.

No other people were injured.

MPD officers surrounded him, asking the suspect to put the knife down before one officer discharged his firearm.

