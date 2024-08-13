MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video shows the fast police response after gunshots rang out inside a gas station convenience store.

Miami Police responded to a double murder and triple shooting inside a Chevron on Northwest 17th Avenue on April 13.

Bodycam footage, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows officers arriving at the scene of a bloody night in Miami.

“We need a total of three rescues here. We got three victims,” said an officer through police radio.

Surveillance video from inside the store shows the killing of the two store owners after they got into an argument with the gunman.

The victims were identified as 51-year-old Shahbaz Hussain and 42-year-old Shamun Shaukat. They died at the scene.

According to police, the shooter was being confronted over shoplifting concerns when he pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Video shows a third victim 57-year-old Elijah Shorter being helped by first responders before being rushed to the hospital.

“One of units applied the tourniquet on one of the victims,” said a responding officer over police radio.

Witnesses told police that the shooting was caught on surveillance video.

“It’s on the camera because them cameras work,” said a witness.

Witnesses and customers who were at the scene of the crime did all they could to help.

“I took all the money and put it in safe,” a witness told officers.

“She was resuscitating one of the victims and she went ahead and put all the money in the safe for them,” said a responding officer.

Residents reacted to the gas station shooting.

“Yo, it’s a lot of shots at the gas station,” said a man.

They directed police as to where the suspect had gone.

“They say the dude ran over here to the building right there,” said a resident.

“Yeah, we’re putting that together now. We’re gonna get a group of different officers to probably go over there now,” the officer told the resident.

People who knew the two shop owners said they were loved by their customers.

“They’re like family,” said one person.

“They were amazing people. They’d help you out if you’re hungry. They feed you if you’re short, don’t worry about paying them back,” said area resident Kathleen Quinn.

Police arrested 24-year-old Jason Dyer Mitchell after finding him at a building where he apparently lived. That building is just steps away from the Chevron where the shooting took place.

But it isn’t the first time Dyer Mitchell has faced trouble with the law.

Back in January 2022, police say, Dyer Mitchell was arrested on Lincoln Road after allegedly slashing a tourist with a long spiked nail.

Two years later, he struck again but this time he had a gun.

Police found a gun at his apartment that, they believe, he used in the murders at the gas station.

Crime scene photos, most of which are too graphic to show on camera, tell the rest of this horror story.

One resident described the crime scene with some life advice.

“One minute you’re here, the next thing, you’re gone,” said a resident.

Dyer Mitchell faces an attempted murder charge and second-degree murder.

He remains behind bars at the Miami-Dade County jail as he awaits for the start of his trial.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.