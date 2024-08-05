SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage captured the moments when a mother called for help after, she said, a karate instructor was inappropriate with her daughter.

The mother called the police on the evening of Sept. 29, 2023, after the karate teacher was accused of luring her 9-year-old girl into a closet and putting her hand in his pants.

“Hello, good evening,” said the mother speaking Spanish. “I’m at my daughter’s karate class. My daughter just told me her karate instructor just touched her and made her touch his genitals.”

Later the night, police arrived at Showakai Karate-Do USA, located at Southwest 88th Street and 137th Avenue.

Body camera footage showed officers speaking with the instructor, 58-year-old Darwin Rojas.

“And you walked in here?” said an officer.

“Yes,” said Rojas, as he showed responding officers the closet in question.

“And the girl came in here too?” said the officer.

“No, she never came in, she stood right there,” Rojas said.

Rojas told police that the child never entered the closet and denied the allegation against him.

Rojas’ wife also came to his defense.

“This is the first time something like this happens,” she said. “For a girl to come and accuse him, I don’t understand why.”

Rojas was then taken in for questioning and was eventually released.

A few days later, after police interviewed the victim, Rojas was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation by a person 18 or older of a child under 12.

“My client is steadfast in his innocence,” said Rick Hermida, Rojas’ attorney.

Last week, Rojas appeared in court, where a judge gave his attorney permission to interview the 9-year-old girl.

“We want to be able to test what the victim said on the date of the alleged incident with what she is saying now,” Hermida said. “It’s been my experience that testimony tends to change once you’re under a little bit of pressure.”

Once the child is interviewed by the defense, a plea deal is no longer possible.

If the state can prove he committed the crime, Rojas faces a mandatory minimum of 25 years in prison.

“It’s the state’s burden and we are going to hold them to that burden,” Hermida said. “It’s not concerning to an innocent man, it’s not.”

The karate school has since been closed.

Rojas has been in jail since his arrest after he was denied bond.

His trial is set for Nov. 4.

