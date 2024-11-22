KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released police body camera footage captured the moments officers discovered a human head that washed up at a beach in Key Biscayne that belonged to a 19-year-old swimmer who went missing days before.

According to police, the swimmer, Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr., was reported missing on Nov.9. A large-scale, three-hour search was conducted by Miami Beach Fire Rescue and Police, along with the U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Despite the extensive search, the swimmer was not found, and the case was entered into the missing persons database. But on Nov. 12, the human head was discovered by a worker behind Ocean Sound Key Colony, located at 251 Crandon Blvd. in Key Biscayne.

In the body camera footage from Key Biscayne Police, officers were seen taping off the area and placing a bag on the remains.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner would later confirm that the remains belonged to Castaneda.

