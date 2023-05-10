MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami Beach Police post-chase and takedown, after a city sanitation truck was stolen, ends in one of the most unlikely places, Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and it was all caught on camera.

Body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows the moment the stolen city of Miami Beach sanitation truck and its driver, came to a stop at the jail in West Miami-Dade.

According to cops a City of Miami Beach Sanitation employee approached officers and stated that he had left his assigned work vehicle unattended at the 300 block of Lincoln Road and Collins Avenue to collect trash from the city garbage cans.

According to the victim, the suspect entered the work truck and fled the scene.

Cops in cruisers and on all-terrain vehicles found themselves in a scramble to catch one of their city’s own vehicles.

The search took for the suspect took them down streets like Washington Avenue and others.

The driver had left the City of Miami Beach and was heading westbound on the MacArthur Causeway, before getting onto the 836, and eventually exiting and ending up right he was going to be arrested.

“He’s stopping in front of TGK,” was heard through the police radio.

Although the suspect drove himself to jail, proper protocol still had to be followed.

A tense moment as the scene extending onto the adjacent 36th street, all eyes and guns were on that Miami Beach pickup truck. The officer had guns drawn, feet from where inmates get released.

Alexis Lopez appeared to be known to the officers as he was out on bond at the time for an armed bank robbery.

After the apprehension cops celebrated after they traveled through multiple cities during the pursuit that ended safely.

“Hey legendary! Listen, let’s get back to the city and do our thing, alright,” said an officer.

Lopez remains in jail with multiple felony cases pending.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.