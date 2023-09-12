MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A motorcyclist who attempted to run away from an officer ended up smashing his vehicle into a South Florida restaurant.

Newly released body camera footage exclusively obtained by 7News showed a messy, bloody and lawless night on Ocean Drive.

According to police, on July 10, Jose Luis Otero carried out a crime spree when he sped off during a traffic stop and crashed into the Katina Restaurant, located at 834 Ocean Drive in Miami Beach.

“He might’ve injured a few people,” said an officer.

Police said that two tourists and a waitress received minor injuries from the crash.

The incident started near Eighth Street and Ocean Drive when an officer spotted a man as he revved up his bike near pedestrians. The officer attempted to stop the man.

“Give me your license,” the officer said.

“I don’t really have it on me,” Otero said.

“All right, turn off your bike,” the officer said.

The officer told Otero to get his motorcycle to the side but he said that he needed to turn it on again.

“And you’re gonna go right there?” said the officer.

“Yeah,” Otero responded.

“If you try to go, I’m just gonna pull you off the bike. I’m letting you know,” said the officer.

Otero agreed and started his engine, but then blatantly bolted down Ocean Drive and lost control. He careened into Kantina Restaurant as diners tried enjoying a sidewalk cafe dinner on South Beach’s marquee street.

Police said he tried running off but Otero was caught.

Before his crash at Kantina, the arresting officer said Otero crashed into his vehicle.

“He crashed into the right rear of my marked police vehicle,” an officer said.

Now, after busting up several people’s night, Otero was taken into custody.

“It was a simple traffic stop,” the officer said. “Now you’re under arrest for hit-and-run, damage to my vehicle, and you also hit other people. You’re [expletive] stupid.”

The motorcycle and concealed tag were stolen out of Miami, according to police.

Otero’s case remains open and pending.

