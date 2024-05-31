NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Newly released body camera footage captured the moments a man accused of fatally shooting a store employee in Northwest Miami-Dade fled from police in a desperate attempt to escape.

During the Feb. 28 shooting, a witness grabbed his own gun and went after the accused shooter.

“I hear gunshots, but I see the person in my camera in our backyard hiding,” the homeowner told a 911 dispatcher.

“You hear the shots?” said another caller.

“No, I don’t,” said a dispatcher.

“Just heard the shots, right?” said the caller.

It was a terrifying morning for residents at a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

“I have an emergency. They are shooting behind my house,” the homeowner told the dispatcher.

In a matter of minutes, Miami-Dade Police took the suspected killer into custody.

But the chaos in the streets that day began with a single fatal shot fired at the Presi Stop convenience store along the 9200 block of Northwest 22nd Avenue.

“The victim was inside of the business, talking to a friend, when an unknown subject entered the business, produced a firearm and, without provocation, shot the victim,” said MDPD Detective Andre Martin.

Just before 9 a.m., surveillance video from that day captured a man going into the store. A flash was seen through the glass, and the man casually walked out of the store.

Not long after, a store employee came out armed with a long gun and ran after the man.

“The other guy [was] walking the street with a large machine gun,” said a caller.

“He was shooting at the other guy. Is that correct?” said a dispatcher.

“Yes, yes. I don’t know what the other guy did, but he was shooting at the other guy,” the caller said.

“I just heard shots. Then it stopped, then it started again,” said a witness.

The alleged killer didn’t go far, and he was hiding behind a home just a few blocks away.

“Is he still in your backyard?” said the dispatcher.

“Yes, ’cause I can see him,” the homeowner said.

“I’ve got help on the way,” said the dispatcher.

Officers first encountered the store employee who was trying to track down the killer.

“He got on brown pants with a hoodie on,” said the employee.

Minutes later, officers found 41-year-old Myron Hawkins, along with the gun that, police said, was used in the killing of 48-year-old Patrick Zamor.

Zamor was a longtime employee of the store, and Hawkins was a regular customer.

The suspect tried to tell police that he was helping a friend that day and even asked officers why he was under arrest.

“You’ve been arrested for murder,” said an officer.

Hawking was booked into jail and was charged with first-degree murder. His trial is set for June 24.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the shooting.

Zamor leaves behind a large family, including seven children and one grandchild.

