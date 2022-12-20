MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video is offering a new view of a suspect’s arrest after officials said he shot a man over a dollar bill.

Video shows a wanted attempted murder suspect being captured by authorities.

It’s body camera footage obtained exclusively by 7News of Ranier Figueroa, a man police said is seen on security video shooting a young man on his South Beach stoop, July 21.

Officers said Figueroa approached two men near Eighth Street and Michigan Avenue and asked for a dollar.

Even though he was given the dollar, police said he shot a man anyway and ran off.

The victim was critically injured and has since been in recovery.

For nearly a month, there was no arrest until officers found Figueroa in Miami Springs.

“They didn’t tell me nothing. What the [expletive] y’all putting me in handcuffs for?” said Figueroa on video.

He was brought to Miami Beach before being booked and charged.

But during his interrogation on the stoop shooting, Figueroa seemed fixated on another incident that had nothing to do with him, an incident that happened two days before his arrest.

“Two days, the Miami springs shooting. The bullets came into my room,” said Figueroa on video.

When officers came to a Miami Springs Extended Stay America, where he was staying, and in another room fatally shot a suspect tied to the killing of Miami-Dade Oolice Officer Cesar Echaverry.

“The bullets came into my room,” said Figueroa on video.

The separate, unrelated take down of Figueroa happened Aug. 18.

“They’re like, yo! Get the [expletive] on the ground. I got the guns on me, and I’m like, ‘Yo, come on, dude, just chill! Some [expletive] just happened two days ago with y’all,” said Figueroa describing his apprehension.

A photo shows his take down before Figueroa was driven to the beach and eventually to Miami-Dade jail.

Figueroa remains in Miami-Dade County jail and has been charged with attempted murder.

His trial is pending.

