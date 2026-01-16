NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - New bodycam video shows the moment a routine traffic stop turned into major trouble for officers in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, it all started when officers pulled over a white Honda for having dark tints in the area of Northeast 19th Avenue and 172nd Street, Sept. 17, 2025.

When officers approached the driver, identified as 22-year-old Jonathan Rivas, they caught a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Officers asked Rivas to take a seat outside of his car as they inspected it.

“You said there is no drugs or nothing in the car, right?” an officer is heard asking Rivas.

As one officer searched his vehicle, another kept an eye on the 22-year-old, who initially told them he was experiencing a panic attack.

“I have anxiety, bro,” Rivas told officers.

He managed to calm down but remained tight-lipped when officers asked him questions, authorities say.

“You know you can talk, right?” an officer asked Rivas.

Rivas never answered the question, remaining silent for another 20 minutes when he decided to make a move.

The 22-year-old is then seen shoving one officer before jumping into his car and speeding off. According to police, Rivas was weaving in and out of traffic at extreme speeds, reaching 94 miles per hour at one point with a cruiser in pursuit.

His attempted escape took a dangerous turn after he crashed into several vehicles near Northeast 18th Road and Miami Gardens Drive a short time later. Rivas then exited his car and tried running on foot.

Four officers quickly caught up to him, pulling him to the ground and placing him in cuffs.

“Give me your other hand! Give me your [expletive] hand!” an officer yelled at Rivas.

What would’ve resulted in a simple citation for alleged illegal tints, Rivas was hit with a list of felony charges, including battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

As for the search of Rivas’ car that sparked his escape attempt, authorities say they discovered empty baggies and glass pipes, tacking on another charge to Rivas’ record.

