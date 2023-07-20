MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released bodycam footage showed the moments a Miami Police officer saved a drowning child who fell into a river. That officer is now being hailed a hero.

The incident happened in the Allapattah area at around 3:15 p.m., Wednesday.

The responding officer, E. Fernandez, said he was patrolling the area when he saw the child walking along the river. At some point, the child left Fernandez’s sight, which prompted a quick response from the officer.

From the body camera footage, Fernandez was seen running towards the bank of the river were the child fell in.

The 10-year-old boy’s parents told police that their child is autistic.

The child is in good condition after being saved by the officer.

