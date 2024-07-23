MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police-worn body camera footage captured the moments two women were held at knife-point while they were inside a South Florida store.

A single shot saved the lives of a woman and a teenage girl, while the man who held them at knifepoint did not survive.

The incident happened on July 27, 2023, inside a Victoria’s Secret store at 901 Lincoln Road.

The heart-pounding ordeal was captured by Miami Beach Police body cameras as officers made split-second decisions.

Police received a call of a man holding two people hostage inside the store; a teen and a store employee.

The body camera footage captured the man holding the teen and the woman in a choke-hold, while officers attempted to reason with him by repeatedly asking him to drop the knife.

“She will die,” said the man.

“You’re hurting her. She’s innocent. You’re hurting her,” said a female officer. “Let’s talk. We can do this.”

“Let’s talk,” said a male officer.

“Let’s talk this through,” said the female officer. “What do you need from us?”



Officers offered to get him help if he would drop the knife.

“Just put the knife down, man,” said a male officer.

“I swear to God, you’re going to be fine if you just drop the knife,” said the female officer.

But he didn’t.

As the man pulled the two women down into a corner of the store and threatened to take their lives, Miami Beach Police Officer Cory Jackson walked up and shot the man with a single shot.

The terrified victims then ran out of the store. But not far behind, Jackson was seen visibly shaken.



After the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office reviewed the circumstances, it was determined that “Officer Corey Jackson was justified in firing his weapon in defense of others.”



The man who died was identified as 29-year-old Darian Young, who was an escaped inmate from New Hampshire.

His run from the law would end with his life in Miami Beach.

The teen and the store employee were not hurt during that incident.

