MIAMI (WSVN) - A body was removed from a waterway near a South Florida hospital, according to police.

The City of Miami Police responded to reports around 8 a.m. Friday, regarding a body found in a canal near Mercy Hospital, located in the 3600 block of South Miami Avenue.

At the scene, a man’s body was recovered from the water. He has not been identified, police said.

The scene remains active, and an investigation is underway.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.