MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The body of a man was pulled out from a Miami Lakes canal, with the victim’s identity unknown.

The body was found at 15300 Northwest 60th Avenue after a person discovered the body Saturday. Miami Sherriff’s deputies arrived and pulled the body out of the water.

It is unknown how the man ended up in the canal, and the investigation remains ongoing.

