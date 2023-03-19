VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - A man’s body was pulled from the water Sunday morning hours after an endless search effort. Officials said 21-year-old Enoch Tong got caught in a current and never resurfaced.

Investigators said Tong went missing after he jumped off a yacht into the waters of Virginia Key near the Miami Marine Stadium on Saturday without a life jacket.

Local partner agencies assisted USCG crews in their search for Tong. Dive teams searched for Tong into Saturday night after police said he started to struggle.

The USCG expressed their condolences in a tweet after the discovery of Tong’s body.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Mr. Tong,” said PA3 Eric Rodríguez of District Seven.

#Final @CoralGablesPD recovered a body identified as Enoch Tong this a.m. @USCG ,@MiamiPD, @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiBeachPD, @MyFWC searched through the night for Mr Tong.



