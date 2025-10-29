MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Loved ones and fellow officers lined the casket of a fallen Miami Beach Police motorman, one day after he lost his life in a motorcycle crash.

On Wednesday, preparations got underway to transport the body of 33-year-old David Cajuso to the funeral home in Miami Lakes.

Several law enforcement agencies lined the streets of Miami for a second procession as a Miami Fire Rescue truck transported Cajuso to his final resting place at Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes.

7News cameras captured distraught family members and friends as the procession began.

Cajuso, a father of three and husband, lost his life on Tuesday morning on Interstate 75 near the Palmetto Expressway. He was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, but despite the medical team’s best efforts, he did not survive.

7News cameras captured several law enforcement agencies standing outside the hospital in a show of support. Moments later, it was clear they had gotten the heartbreaking news that their colleague had passed away, as many officers were seen consoling one another.

The Miami Beach Police Department called Cajuso a hero during a Tuesday press conference following the tragic crash.

“This is a sad and dark day for the men and women of the Miami Beach Police Department and for all law enforcement in South Florida,” said Jones.

An initial procession took place on Tuesday in honor of Cajuso’s life. A Miami Fire Rescue truck transported Cajuso’s body to the medical examiner’s office as officers lined the street around the hospital.

“Today, the worst of our nightmares came true, but I think you see we are united, we’re showing support for the family, our police officers, all of law enforcement,” said Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner.

Colleagues then carried his flag-covered casket as loved ones said goodbye.

“David was a decorated hero. I ask that you keep his young family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate this grievance process,” said Jones.

The Florida Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

A fundraiser has been launched to assist Cajuso's family with their expenses.

