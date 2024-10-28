NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a body was found floating in a canal in North Miami Beach.

According to North Miami Beach Police, the body of an 26-year-old man was found near South Glades Drive and Northeast 19th Avenue on Monday morning.

Authorities were seen pulling the body from the Snake Creek canal and taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The cause of death remains unknown.

An investigation is underway into what led up to the man’s death.

