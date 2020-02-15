Body found near NW Miami-Dade cemetery

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after they made a deadly discovery in Northwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras captured a body on the ground covered by a tarp in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 139th Street, Saturday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police units were seen canvassing for clues near a cemetery after blocking off the area with crime scene tape.

As of late Saturday night, officials have not provided further details about the cause of death.

