MIAMI (WSVN) - Aerial footage from 7Skyforce revealed an active police scene at the Miami Seaquarium, where a boat docked with a covered body on deck has become the focal point of an ongoing investigation.

According to 7News’ Steven J Grey, responders initially discovered the body in the water before carefully moving it onto the boat, Friday morning.

The Miami-Dade Police Department confirmed the victim as a female, describing her as a DOA floater.

The discovery was made by a vigilant fisherman near the Seaquarium, though further details remain unknown at this time.

Law enforcement is actively engaged in the investigation, working to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

