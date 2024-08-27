HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Hialeah Police have confirmed the man found on the side of the Palmetto Expressway in a pickup truck was a victim of homicide.

On Tuesday a man was found dead in a pickup truck along the highway near Okeechobee Road in Hialeah, Monday afternoon.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen on the window.

Hialeah Police are investigating to find who’s responsible for the shooting and the motive behind it.

If you have any information on this crime, call Hialeah Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

