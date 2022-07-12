MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating after a body was pulled from a vehicle that was found in a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The incident happened near Southwest 197th Avenue and 192nd Street, Tuesday.

Divers were called in and recovered an adult who was inside the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police will investigate how long the car was in the canal or what led the driver to drive into the body of water.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

