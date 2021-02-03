Body found in water in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have responded to the disturbing discovery of a body in the water of Miami Beach.

They responded to a call that came from people aboard a boat on the 4500 block of Collins Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday.

According to police, the boaters discovered the body floating in the water.

7 SkyForce HD flew over the scene, where the body could be seen covered by tarp on a pier.

Police are investigating what led to the death of the person found.

