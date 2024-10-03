MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence was seen in Miami after police received reports of an unconscious man inside a vehicle.

The shooting happened in the area of 9th Avenue and Northwest 17th Street.

Miami Police said, when they arrived they found a man inside a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

It’s unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or if the person was shot at.

The man was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital trauma center.

Roads are closed between 8th and 10th Avenue as police conduct their investigation.

