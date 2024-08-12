NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a deceased man’s body was found floating in a lake in North Miami Beach on Sunday.

The body was recovered in the 1700 block of Northeast 191st Street around 6:37 p.m., according to a spokesperson from the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Officials have indicated that the incident is a possible drowning, though the exact circumstances remain unclear.

Homicide Bureau detectives are working to determine the identity of the man and the events that led to his death. No further details have been released as the investigation continues.

