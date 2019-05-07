Body found in lake at FIU’s Biscayne Bay Campus

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities say a body has been found in a lake at Florida International University’s Biscayne Bay Campus in North Miami.

The university revealed the troubling news to students in an email, Tuesday morning.

In it, they stated that there was no reason to believe the person was a part of the FIU community.

Miami-Dade Police is the lead agency investigating the death.

Students should expect to see increased police presence around campus.

If you have any information on this death, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

