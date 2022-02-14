MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a reported shooting after officers found a body outside of a home in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene along Southwest Sixth Street, between 18th and 19th avenues, Monday afternoon.

Police said they received a call from a male who said he had shot somebody. Officers arrived to find a body in the middle of the driveway of a home.

7SkyForce captured what appears to be the body covered with a white sheet in the driveway, as police search for shell casings and evidence.

