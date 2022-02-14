MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating a reported shooting after officers found a body outside of a home in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police units responded to the scene along Southwest Sixth Street, between 18th and 19th avenues, Monday afternoon.

Police said they received a call from a male who said he had shot somebody. Officers arrived to find a body in the middle of the driveway of a home.

7SkyForce captured what appears to be the body covered with a white sheet in the driveway, as police search for shell casings and evidence.

Stay tuned to WSVN 7 News and wsvn.com for updates on this breaking story.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox