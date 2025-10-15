MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a body was reportedly found floating in the water in Miami Beach.

The gruesome discovery was made near the Miami Beach Marina located at 300 Alton Road at around 8:04a.m., Wednesday.

According police, the body of a deceased male was seen floating in the water.

The deceased has not been identified at the time.

Details surrounding the investigation remain limited.

